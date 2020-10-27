Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.