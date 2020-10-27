Capitala Finance (CPTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 111.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPTA stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

