CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report sales of $53.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.04 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. CareDx posted sales of $33.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $183.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.94 million to $187.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.02 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 22.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 247,186 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CareDx by 53.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 268,987 shares during the period.

CDNA stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 0.81.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

