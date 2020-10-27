Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

About Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF)

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassiopea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiopea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.