Catalent (CTLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Catalent has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.19-2.42 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,304,879. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.