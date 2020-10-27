C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Down 41.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)’s share price dropped 41.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 3,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

