CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CVE:CVX opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. CEMATRIX has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.66.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMATRIX will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

