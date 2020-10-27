Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens cut Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.97.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

