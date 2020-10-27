Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) shares were down 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,091,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,724% from the average daily volume of 498,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centric Brands stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,104 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Centric Brands worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC)

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

