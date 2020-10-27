CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.74 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00010827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded flat against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $31.74 million and $21.40 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00089287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00236788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.01312208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00129503 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,100,000 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

