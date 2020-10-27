Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Shares Up 0.8%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 5,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHAC)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

