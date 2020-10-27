Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

