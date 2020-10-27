Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSE CHGG opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8,660.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,530 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

