Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Down 6.5%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 74,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 59,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

