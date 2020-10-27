Chimpion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718,984.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $718,984.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00006389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00089106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00235759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.01307700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00128957 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

