Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $657.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.66.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

