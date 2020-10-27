Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $241.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

COKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

