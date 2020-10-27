Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Coca-Cola FEMSA's ranking:

Shares of COCSF stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

