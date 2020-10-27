Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.82% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.