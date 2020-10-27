Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Stock Price Down 2%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

