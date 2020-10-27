Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

