Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Collectors Universe worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Collectors Universe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Collectors Universe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 109,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $65.63.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.