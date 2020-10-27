Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $68,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,043.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,762,212. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

