Cormark Comments on Cenovus Energy Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NYSE:CVE opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,722,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

