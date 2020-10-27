CorVel (CRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

CorVel stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. CorVel has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.89.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,395,265.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,362. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

