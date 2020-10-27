Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 204,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 83,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

About Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.