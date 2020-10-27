Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce sales of $671.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.30 million and the highest is $694.00 million. Crane reported sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.26. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 129.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

