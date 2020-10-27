Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of CR stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

