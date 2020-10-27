Critical Contrast: Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) versus NeoGenomics (OTCMKTS:NEO)

Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Suncast Solar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Suncast Solar Energy has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Suncast Solar Energy and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncast Solar Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 0 10 1 3.09

NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $37.68, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Suncast Solar Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suncast Solar Energy and NeoGenomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics $408.83 million 11.33 $8.01 million $0.23 182.39

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Suncast Solar Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Suncast Solar Energy and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics -1.33% 0.73% 0.51%

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Suncast Solar Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc., provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services. Its services also comprise national pollution discharge elimination system effluent characteristics analysis, PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PCB congener analysis, HUD lead abatement testing, fingerprint categorization, petroleum analyses, client specific deliverables, and electronic data deliverables. The company was formerly known as Paradise Music & Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. in December 2011. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides morphologic analysis which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Inivata Limited for the commercialization of its InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test in the United States. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

