Dai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122.85 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00007535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $942.99 million and approximately $122.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 934,573,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,573,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

