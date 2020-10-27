Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.94. 21,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 37,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Apparel in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

About Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.