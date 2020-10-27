Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $78.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of AMG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

