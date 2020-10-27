Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $40.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NYSE:BYD opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

