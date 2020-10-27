Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.37. 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.