Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$59.06 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

