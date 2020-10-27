DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.90-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.88-7.26 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.44.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.