EdtechX Holdings Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 16.9%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) was up 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

