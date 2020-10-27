Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) Shares Down 2.3%

Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.38 and last traded at $106.45. Approximately 1,598,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,304,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70.

Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $128.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million.

About Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

