Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.20-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.91 billion.

LLY stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.36.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

