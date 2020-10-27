EnPro Industries (NPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NPO opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

