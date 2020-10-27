Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$96.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

