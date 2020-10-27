Essential Utilities (WTRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.53-1.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.53-$1.58 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

