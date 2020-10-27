ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 136 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.