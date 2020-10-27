ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Trading Down 2.1%

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80.

