Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Shares Up 4.9%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

About Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

