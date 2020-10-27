Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.60-3.70 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

