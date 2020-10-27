ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $376,103.16

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $376,103.16 and approximately $364.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.