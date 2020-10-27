Exelon (EXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

