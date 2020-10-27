Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.78. 266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

