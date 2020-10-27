Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post $197.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. Exterran reported sales of $302.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $774.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $781.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $790.87 million, with estimates ranging from $774.10 million to $811.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exterran has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exterran by 66.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161,595 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exterran by 25.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

